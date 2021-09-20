STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 115TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 115th State Fair which will take place October 28 through November 14 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The State Fair will resume its 14-day run and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, live music every night, the return of LRCA Finals Rodeo, the largest livestock show in Louisiana, and much more.

State Fair Advance Discount Tickets:

The Advance Discount Ticket Sale Campaign is now underway. These discounts will provide big savings on Gate Admission and Carnival Ride Armbands for the upcoming State Fair. Advance ticket discounts are as follows. Gate Admission tickets are $8.00 when purchased in advance and $12.00 at the gate. Pay-One-Price tickets which include Gate Admission and a Carnival Ride Armband are $35.00 in advance and $47.00 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at statefairoflouisiana.com or at participating Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods grocery stores. A list of these ticket locations can be found on the State Fair of Louisiana website. All advance discount ticket offers will end October 27, 2021.

State Fair Weekday Discounts:

Once the Fair opens, fairgoers will be able to take advantage of some special weekday discounts. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, gate admission is $5.00 and Carnival Ride Armbands are only $25.00. Parking and Gate Admission are free until 3pm on all weekdays.

State Fair Ticket Giveaways:

Fairgoers will be able to follow the State Fair of Louisiana on Facebook and Instagram for opportunities to win gate admission tickets, rodeo tickets and ride armbands for this year’s State Fair. Also, many of local radio stations will be doing contests and ticket giveaways as well.

By providing Discounts and Free Gate Admission opportunities, it is our hope that every family will have an opportunity to enjoy the many free shows, concerts and attractions the State Fair offers. For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit our website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com.