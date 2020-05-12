State Fair of Louisiana to host “Fair Food Drive Days” May 14th – 17th

Shreveport, LA – Since the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses and industries all over the country have been forced to close, and the Fair and Festival industry is no exception. The cancellation of Fairs around the country has devastated the Food Concession industry.



For decades, the State Fair of Louisiana has had a solid reputation for attracting some of the top State Fair food vendors in the country. In an effort to support those vendors, the State Fair will be hosting its first “FAIR FOOD DRIVE IN DAYS” MAY 14th – May 17th at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds here in Shreveport. The public will be able to enjoy some of their favorite Fair Foods such as Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Wisconsin Cheese, Deep Fried Candy Bars and Oreos, Ice Cream, Cotton Candy, Candy Apples, Philly Cheesesteak, Polish & Italian Sausage and Chicken-On-A-Stick just to name a few. The hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day, with free admission and parking. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for food purchases.



All concession workers will be adhering to social distancing guidelines which will also be in place for customers. All food will be packaged for take-out and to-go but a limited number of picnic tables and restroom facilities will also be provided on the grounds. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available for use. Enter the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from Hearne Ave. at Kings Hwy. and proceed through Gate 1.



For more information on the State Fair of Louisiana, you can visit our website at: www.statefairoflouisiana.com.