State Farm announces $25k grant program

Lisa Dilts, agent for State Farm is happy to announce that State Farm Neighborhood Assist® is back for its ninth year in 2020. As a company, we continue the effort to inspire and empower people to get involved in their communities to create a positive, sustainable, and measurable social impact.

2020 has been a year like no other in recent history, $25,000 could make a big impact at a time when non- profits and the communities they serve need it most. Due to the many challenges facing our nation right now, we’re removing all category requirements for submissions this year. This action will free up communities to submit causes to address their greatest needs. As in the past, the top 40 causes with the most votes will each receive a $25,000 grant, with awards totaling $1 Million.

What you should know

State Farm Neighborhood Assist®, a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative, lets communities determine where grant funding is awarded. Anyone 18 years of age and older in the U.S. can participate.

The application is short and simple, and you can learn more by visiting www.neighborhoodassist.com. Applications are available and due on July 15 at 1:01PM. You, or someone you know, could be the catalyst for positive change in your community cause!

Meet the 2019 Winning Causes at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/meetthewinners2019.html. Remember — the more unique, the higher the chances of making it into the top 200

Key program details