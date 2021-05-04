State Farm teams up with Sparky to teach fire safety

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Lisa Dilts are teaming up to support fire safety in Haughton. Dilts recently donated a Sparky the Fire Dog education kit to Haughton Fire Department. The kit shares the story of Sparky and includes several books and a plush Sparky figure.

Over the years, the iconic fire dog has used a multitude of educational techniques, including books, online resources, videos, and apps to share important safety messages like “Stop, drop and roll”; “Get out, stay out”; “Dial 9-1-1”; and “Know two ways out.” His dogged determination has ultimately helped reduce fire loss and injuries in North America.

“We are excited to pass a great instructional and safety resource along to one of our outstanding Fire Department,” said Dilts. “Sparky has a new home!”

Sparky the Fire Dog was created for the NFPA in 1951 and has been the organization’s official mascot and spokesdog ever since. He is a widely recognized fire safety icon who is beloved by children and adults alike. In addition to connecting with the public through educational programs, he has a very active website, sparky.org, which allows kids to explore and learn about fire safety in a trusted, interactive environment. Sparky the Fire Dog® is a registered trademark of NFPA.

