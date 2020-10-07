State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Generator Safety Ahead of Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE- Once again this hurricane season, Louisiana finds itself being targeted by a tropical system. Because of that, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is reminding residents to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators.
“We have shared this message, at length, across southwest, central and north Louisiana following Hurricane Laura and the multiple carbon monoxide deaths that occurred after that disaster,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “We shared it again for those in southeast Louisiana as Hurricane Sally was approaching. And now with Hurricane Delta likely impacting a significant portion of the state, we are asking all residents to educate yourselves about generator safety now.”
Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.
The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:
- Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds
- Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents
- Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
- Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
- Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
- Do not use in rain or wet conditions
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby
- Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home
