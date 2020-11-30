State of All Things Bossier to serve as 2020 annual report for city, parish

Bossier Parish and City leaders will partner with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to present The State of All Things Bossier at 10 a.m. on December 3 via Zoom webinar.

In its sixth year, the event, presented by title sponsor Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, platinum sponsor Barksdale Federal Credit Union and diamond sponsor CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health, will feature a panel, including Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker, 2020 Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford, representing the Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

The event will be hosted via Zoom in a webinar-style format where attendees can ask questions of the panelists after their presentations.

“The State of Bossier, Education and Public Safety have become staple events for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, helping keep our business community informed about the progress, and challenges, of our city and parish. In a year that has been quite challenging for us all, we felt it was important to bring these events together, into one forum, to give us all a picture of the past year and the outlook for 2021,” said Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson. “More importantly, the State of All Things Bossier will show the strong partnerships within our community and how our local leaders are working together to grow Bossier.”

Tickets to the event are available at $35 each at www.bossierchamber.com. For more information, contact the Bossier Chamber of Commerce at (318) 746-0252.