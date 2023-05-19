STATE OF LOUISIANA RECOGNIZES MAY AS “NATIONAL TENNIS MONTH”

Governor John Bell Edwards, along with Mayor Tom Arceneaux of Caddo

Parish, and Mayor Thomas H. Chandler of Bossier Parish recently signed proclamations

recognizing May as National Tennis Month. The proclamation was proposed by the Northwest

Louisiana Community Tennis Association after the United States Tennis Association (USTA)

declared May to be National Tennis Month.



The USTA encourages players, organizations, facilities, retailers, and the tennis community to

promote local programs and activities to showcase tennis and spread the word about the sport

and its benefits. This is to help players and non-players alike find courts and play opportunities

in their communities.



“I just want to share my appreciation to the state of Louisiana the cities of Shreveport and

Bossier for the proclamation promoting tennis and the benefits of tennis in our community,”

says Rhonda Rubben, Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association board member.

Tennis has seen tremendous growth over the past several years both locally and nationwide. A

study by the Physical Activity Council shows that more than 23.6 million Americans played

tennis in 2022, an unprecedented 33 percent increase in participation over 2019.



Potential players in the Northwest Louisiana region are encouraged to reach out to the

Northwest Louisiana Tennis Association to learn more about getting involved with their local

tennis facilities.



The Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association (NWLA CTA) is a nonprofit with the

mission to make a positive impact on the tennis community by providing support and resources

in the development of programs, events, leagues, and facilities, promoting tennis as a healthy

lifetime sport within North Louisiana to all ages and all skill levels. Learn more at

http://www.playtennissb.com.