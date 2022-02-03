State-of-the-art cyber training facility opens in Baton Rouge

By Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou, LANG Public Affairs Office

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Stephenson Technologies Corporation (STC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Joint Cyber Range and Training Center on the Water Campus in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022.

This state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the current and future training needs for the Louisiana National Guard’s Cyber Protection Team, state and local cyber first responders, and industry partners.

“It is truly an exciting time at the Water Campus for the LANG’s Cyber Protection Team. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and remaining a national leader in the cyber field,” said Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the LANG. “Our partnership with Mr. Moulton and his team at STC extends to this day as our cyber warriors and information systems security engineers train to respond to real-world cyber-attacks.”

The Joint Cyber Range and Training Center was initiated in 2019 by different agencies including Gov. Jon Bel Edwards through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that applied state resources to complete the project.

“What a great day for STC; what a great day for the Louisiana National Guard; what a great day for Louisiana!” said Jeff Moulton, founder of STC. “Unfortunately, we need this range; we need to train our cyber protection teams and our cyber defenders to protect this state, to protect our assets, and … protect our children.”

The Joint Cyber Range and Training Center features a VMware based simulation environment designed with the flexibility to provide on demand information technology infrastructure emulation.

The range allows information system security engineers and our cyber warriors to dynamically configure training scenarios to meet the conditions of countless attack scenarios and network configurations. Capabilities include real-world attack simulations, capture the flag exercises, red team/blue team engagements, and many others.