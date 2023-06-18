State Offices Closed in 21 North Louisiana Parishes Monday, June 19

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 21 north Louisiana parishes will be closed Monday, June 19, due to recent and predicted severe weather. The parishes that will be closed are Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll and Winn.

Click here to see a map of the affected parishes.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated. This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.



TIMEKEEPERS: This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors. State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.