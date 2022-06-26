State Police Announce the Commencement of Cadet Class 102

The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. LSP will add to that history with the commencement of its 102nd Cadet Academy Class.

Cadet Class 102 is anticipated to start in mid-February of 2023. Over the 23-week academy, cadets will receive advanced State Police training in the areas of firearm proficiency, tactical driving, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, impaired driving detection, and effective communication and leadership skills to name a few. All of which used to exemplify the LSP Core Values. Upon successful completion of the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will participate in a 10 to 16-week field-training program before beginning their careers of dedication, protection, and service to the citizens of Louisiana.

If you are ready to become one of Louisiana’s Finest, NOW IS THE TIME!

Applications can be downloaded at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov and submitted electronically to the Louisiana State Police Commission. The Cadet Class 102 application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process is October 17, 2022.

Please visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for more information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions. For additional questions and information, please contact LSP Recruiters at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov or by visiting www.facebook.com/LouisianaStatePoliceRecruiting.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Two (2) years of experience as a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified peace officer in a full-time position, whose job duties include armed duty with the power of arrest, (jailer/correctional officer experience does not qualify); or

· A minimum of sixty (60) semester hours from an accredited college or university, (must provide transcript or degree); or

· Any two (2) year combination of Options 1 and 2 above, whereby thirty (30) semester hours will be equivalent to one (1) year of experience; or

· Three (3) years of continuous active military duty in the United States Military, (must provide a DD-214 or letter from current commanding officer verifying service), effective October 1, 2001.

For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System. For more information on the DPS Police please visit http://www.lsp.org/dps_police.html and http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov.

To learn more about how you can become a Louisiana State Trooper, go to http://www.lsp.org/recruit.html where you can find information on the recruiting and training process. There you can also obtain information on our benefits, qualifications, and most frequently asked questions.