State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the 400 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, within the city limits of Shreveport, at the request of the Shreveport Police Department (SPD). One subject was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm (https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm) or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.