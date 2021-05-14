State Police to Hold Benchmark One Hundredth Cadet Class

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana State Police has a rich history dating back to 1922 with the establishment of the Louisiana Highway Commission consisting of 16 motorcycle patrol officers. In 1936, separate divisions of statewide law enforcement were combined to form a modern, well equipped, and well-trained force known today as the Louisiana State Police. LSP will add to that history with the commencement of its 100th Cadet Academy Class.

Cadet Class 100 is anticipated to start in early October 2021 with a new applicant application deadline of May 24, 2021. Over the 23-week academy, cadets will receive advanced State Police training in the areas of firearm proficiency, tactical driving, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, impaired driving detection, and effective communication and leadership skills to exemplify the LSP Core Values. Upon successful completion of the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will participate in a 10 to 16-week field training program before beginning their careers of dedication, protection, and service to the citizens of Louisiana.

If you are ready to become one of Louisiana’s Finest, NOW IS THE TIME!

Applications can be downloaded at http://laspc.dps.louisiana.gov and submitted electronically to the Louisiana State Police Commission. The Cadet Class 100 application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process is May 24, 2021 with a cadet testing deadline of May 28, 2021.

New applicants joining the hiring process after the May 24th deadline will continue advancing through the hiring steps preparing for future LSP cadet classes including an anticipated accelerated academy for current POST certified applicants.

Please visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for more information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions. For additional questions and information please contact LSP Recruiters at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov or by visiting www.facebook.com/LouisianaStatePoliceRecruiting.

For those applicants not meeting LSP minimum qualifications at this time, immediate positions are available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System.

For more information on the DPS Police please visit http://www.lsp.org/dps_police.html and http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov.