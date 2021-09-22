State Police to Participate in National Seat Check This Weekend

This Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Louisiana State Police will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force to provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state. Seat checks will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.

Car seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. During the past 30 years, approximately 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Unfortunately, at least 3 out of 4 children are in a safety seat that is the wrong size/type or is improperly installed. It is important caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt anytime they are traveling in a vehicle.

Every Louisiana State Police troop location is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat inspection station. Individuals who are not able to attend this event are encouraged to contact their nearest State Police troop location to schedule a free car seat inspection. Contact information is available on our website, www.lsp.org.

Event locations:

Region A – EBRSO Traffic Office – 9313 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

Region B – Diving Mercy Church – 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner

Region C – (Houma area) Event postponed due to hurricane recovery efforts

Region D – Southwest Beverage – 3860 Broad St., Lake Charles

Region E – Rapides Regional Hospital – 211 Fourth St., Alexandria

Region F – Banner Ford – 6300 Frontage Rd., Monroe

Region G – Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Region I – Ochsner-Lafayette General – 2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette

Region L – Leblanc Pediatrics – 319 S. Tyler St., Covington