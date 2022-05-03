State Police Transitions from Missing Person Investigation to Homicide Investigation

Louisiana State Police continues to investigate the disappearance of 33-year-old Ella Goodie. Goodie, who has been reported missing, has not been seen since March 9, 2022. Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation. The State Police will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph Police Department, and other agencies. Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie are encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Updated Release (April 4, 2022)

**Update ** Vehicle Located, State Police Still Seeking Missing Person Ella Goodie

This morning, St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri located Ella Goodie’s vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5 in St. Joseph. Detectives and Investigators from Louisiana State Police, Scott Police Department, and St. Joseph Police Department will continue to work together to locate Ella Quiana Goodie who is still missing.

Should anyone have any additional information concerning the whereabouts of Ella Quiana Goodie, please contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194 or Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.