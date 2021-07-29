State Representatives speak at Republican Women of Bossier meeting

The Republican Women of Bossier held their monthly meeting at Silver Star Smokehouse on Tuesday, July 27, where they hosted District 9 State Representative Dodie Horton, State Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.

Chandler took the stage to introduce himself and his team to his constituents at the event, as this was his first time as Mayor attending the Republican Women of Bossier meeting.

The representatives then got up to discuss the political scene in Baton Rouge and the result of the veto override session that had recently been held prior to this meeting, in which the Republican Women of Bossier were vocal advocates and supporters.

In response to failing to override certain bills being passed, Horton said, “I was devastated.” Her peer, Representative Crews said, “These things are glacial. . . They take many years to overcome, but I think we’re getting there.”

President of the Republican Women of Bossier Jane Smith expressed her worries with the introduction of critical race theory — an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists — into the school curriculum. “We love this country, and we’re not going to let a Marxist theory continue. . . [the information] is biased.”

The event ended with a raffle drawing for door prizes.

The Republican Women of Bossier’s official page describes them as a group of interested, active, Republican women in the Bossier area who seek to be informed and involved in the political process.