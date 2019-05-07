State Senator Gatti donates salary to Geaux 4 Kids

State Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City, donated his entire state salary to Geaux 4 Kids during a fundraising luncheon at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport May 2.

Gatti, who represents District 36, donated $16,800 to the nonprofit in a surprise move.

Geaux 4 Kids is a nonprofit that provides support, encouragement, education, and activities for foster and adoptive children in parishes across northwest Louisiana.

Gatti did something similar in 2017, donating his salary to the Lake Bistineau Foundation. In 2018, he donated $25,000 to Christ Fit, a faith-based fitness nonprofit, during a private luncheon.