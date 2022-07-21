STATE SENATOR ROBERT MILLS (SD-36) APPOINTED TO KEY EDUCATION COMMITTEE

On Thursday, July 14 th , Senator Robert Mills was appointed to serve as a member of the

Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) Education Committee. Since January 2020, Senator Mills

has served Louisiana’s 36 th Senate District which represents Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne and

Webster parishes in North Louisiana. Upon entering his term, Senator Mills announced he

planned to make improving education a top focus. During his time in office, he has had the

honor of serving as a member of the Senate Committee on Education. As a result of his passion

and diligence in resolving issues within our educational institutions in the state of Louisiana,

Senator Robert Mills has now been appointed to serve as a member of the Southern Legislative

Conference Education Committee.



The Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) was established to serve as the premier public policy

forum to identify and analyze solutions for the most prevalent and unique state government

policy issues. The SLC operates through the Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG

South). CSG South is a nonprofit, nonpartisan member organization which provides southern

legislators and government staff with a wide variety of programs and services. CGS’s goal is to

facilitate regional cooperation and encourage the exchange of information by providing policy

research and analysis, leadership development, and government staff training. The Council of

State Governments Southern Office currently operates with the southern legislatures of

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina,

Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Its expressed mission

is to “Promote and strengthen cooperation among our 15 member states.”