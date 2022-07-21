STATE SENATOR ROBERT MILLS (SD-36) APPOINTED TO KEY EDUCATION COMMITTEE

On Thursday, July 14 th , Senator Robert Mills was appointed to serve as a member of the
Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) Education Committee. Since January 2020, Senator Mills
has served Louisiana’s 36 th Senate District which represents Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne and
Webster parishes in North Louisiana. Upon entering his term, Senator Mills announced he
planned to make improving education a top focus. During his time in office, he has had the
honor of serving as a member of the Senate Committee on Education. As a result of his passion
and diligence in resolving issues within our educational institutions in the state of Louisiana,
Senator Robert Mills has now been appointed to serve as a member of the Southern Legislative
Conference Education Committee.
The Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) was established to serve as the premier public policy
forum to identify and analyze solutions for the most prevalent and unique state government
policy issues. The SLC operates through the Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG
South). CSG South is a nonprofit, nonpartisan member organization which provides southern
legislators and government staff with a wide variety of programs and services. CGS’s goal is to
facilitate regional cooperation and encourage the exchange of information by providing policy
research and analysis, leadership development, and government staff training. The Council of
State Governments Southern Office currently operates with the southern legislatures of
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina,
Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Its expressed mission
is to “Promote and strengthen cooperation among our 15 member states.”