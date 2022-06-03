STATEMENT FROM SECRETARY ARDOIN ON THE PASSAGE OF HB 178

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released the following statement regarding the passage of HB 178 by Representative Debbie Villio:

“I am thankful that the legislature passed HB 178 by Representative Debbie Villio with overwhelming, bipartisan support. This proposed constitutional amendment will further ensure that our elections remain fair, accurate and transparent by enshrining in our state’s cornerstone document that only American and Louisiana citizens may vote in our state and local elections. I am grateful to Representative Villio and Senator Mizell for their work on this legislation.”

The proposed constitutional amendment will be on the ballot for all Louisiana voters during the December 10 election.