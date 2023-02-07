Statement of United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in Connection with Shooting in Shreveport on February 3, 2023 Resulting in Death of Alonzo Sentell Bagley

On Friday Feb. 3, Alonzo Sentell Bagley tragically died

following an officer involved shooting that occurred during contact with a member of the

Shreveport Police Department. My thoughts are with the family and the Shreveport

community, and I pray for healing as they deal with the trauma resulting from this incident. I

am encouraged by the fact that the investigative response and the federal and state

collaboration pertaining to this incident has been swift and efficient.



I have been in communication with District Attorney James Stewart, State Police

Superintendent Lamar Davis, and SPD Chief Wayne Smith regarding this incident. The U.S.

Attorney’s Office will continue to communicate with state authorities as they conduct their

investigation. I have also contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of

Justice’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. about the incident.



I hope that any protests remain peaceful and that the rights of protestors will be

respected. As members of the law enforcement community, we will adhere to our role of

ensuring that the civil rights of all people in the district are respected and all people are treated

fairly.