Statement on Sportran from the Bossier City Council

The Bossier City Council has voted to remove item #1 under unfinished business from today’s agenda that would have reduced the amount appropriated to Sportran for their service in Bossier City from $900,000 to a maximum of $500,000.

After much discussion, the City Council feels that citizens are best served by the removal of this agenda item, and by the request of a detailed analysis of Sportran’s financials in terms of their agreement with the City of Bossier City. The City Council will also request an examination of the utilization of Sportan’s service within Bossier City.

This information will assist in developing a comprehensive plan in order to move forward.

At this time, there will be no changes to Sportran’s routes and service in Bossier City.

The City Council is committed to being judicious financial stewards of taxpayer dollars and stands ready to make the decisions necessary to continually fulfill that commitment.