Stay Weather Aware During the Latest Severe Weather Threat

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are encouraging everyone to stay weather aware as we face another severe weather threat this weekend. A Tornado Watch has already been issued for Northwest Louisiana as the storm system moves east. It is critically important to check your forecast and watch/listen for any emergency alerts issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Turn on your NOAA Weather Radio this evening. Make sure your phones and devices are changed. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) ensure that you get warning and watch alerts directly to your mobile device during severe weather. Monitor your local media for important information before, during and after the storms impact your region.

“The potential for severe storms covers the entire state, which is why now is the time to make certain your emergency plan is in place. Everyone should monitor their local media outlets, heed all warnings from local officials and avoid driving if there is a severe weather threat,” said Gov. Edwards. “Some areas could face damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail or a combination of those threats. Mobile homes, manufactured homes and vehicles are not safe options if you are under a Tornado Warning. Move to an interior room with no windows if a warning is issued. Stay off the road until the severe weather threat passes.”

According to the NWS, severe weather that occurs overnight can increase personal vulnerability and have significant potential impact on the public. This is due to:

Public is less likely to receive warnings overnight as many people are asleep.

Tornadoes are much more difficult to spot at night.

People who are inside vulnerable housing/building structures such as mobile homes.

Nighttime tornadoes are more likely to cause fatalities than daytime tornadoes.

More weather related watches and warnings are likely. Have a plan in place and emergency supplies ready to go this evening. Find more on preparedness at GetAGamePlan.org.