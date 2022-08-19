Steve Wilkins

HAUGHTON, LA – Steven Edward Wilkins, Sr. was born on July 25, 1948 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on August 14, 2022 in Bossier City, LA.



Steve, also known as “Pops” was always fun, loud and the center of attention. He enjoyed hosting fish frys and BBQs for family and friends. He made many friends throughout his life with his outgoing personality.



Steve spent a career in oil field and was a pumper for Bayou State Oil until his retirement. He processed meat locally and made a great sausage. He enjoyed watching westerns and listening to country music…. only! Pops loved to spend time with his grandbabies and large crowds of friends.



Pops was preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Mary (Crook) Wilkins; grandchild, Treyson Naron; brother, Billy Joe Wilkins and nieces, Cindy Wilkins and Lisa Wilkins.



He was survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dottie Wilkins; daughters, Mary Ellen “Tootie” Wilkins and fiancé Joey Martin and Karen Sue Wilkins and fiancé Joe Whittington; son, Steve “Stevie” Wilkins, Jr; and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Richard Dean and wife Joanie, Brittany Driggers, Kolbie Driggers, Hannah Whittington and husband Cody, Cody Bandy, Matthew Bandy, Kaylee Wilkins, Austin Wilkins and James Demoss; great grandchildren, Bennett Carter Brown, Darrbie Stiles, Beau Stiles, Maylee Stiles, Maddie Whittington, Baylee Whittington, J.C. Whittington, Abby Whittington, Cateline Collier, Dixie Glenn and Krystin Naron and husband Trey; great-great grandchildren, Ella Conway, Madden Conway, Kota Baker, Ivy Baker, Chloe Naron, Tanner Naron and Georgia Ray Pearson; and brother, Johnnie Hall Wilkins, Jr. as well as many, many friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at Willis Knighton Bossier for the care and support.



A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

