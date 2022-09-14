

Steven Gary Estess





Steven Gary Estess, 71, passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 after battling Huntington’s Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder for many years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Rudolph Estess Sr. of Bossier City and two older brothers, Rudy and Richard Estess. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Estess of 42 years, sons Hunter (Melissa) and Ryan (Sarah) Estess, stepson Curtis Guillot and stepdaughter Cheri Young (Nathan). Steve was a proud and loving grandfather to nine; Harrison, Emory and Norah Estess; Caroline and Charlotte Estess; Jordan Maharrey (Brittney), Joshua Guillot; Cannon and Cooper Young. He is further survived by his sister Priscilla Daigle and her husband, Gaylon of Bossier City.



Steve, a life-long resident of Bossier City, attended Greenacres Junior High, jokingly admitting to peaking in the 7th grade after being voted “Most Handsome.” He continued his education graduating from Airline High School in 1968 and continued his education at Louisiana Tech University.



He followed in his dad’s footsteps working as a Trainmaster for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for nearly 20 years before retiring to get into real estate. He eventually became a real estate broker and well-known custom home-builder in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for over 25 years.



As a young man, Steve enjoyed playing table tennis (winning the intramural ping-pong championship at LA Tech), tennis, and golf with friends and family. He loved boating, water skiing and “slinging kids” on the tube at the lake. Steve never met a stranger and was known for his gift of gab. He was the life of the party and never missed watching his LSU Tigers! Most of all, he loved the Lord and his family and friends.



He will be sorely missed but lovingly remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stone Bridge Golf Club on September 16th 2022 at 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA on Saturday, September 17th 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Huntington’s Disease Neurological Research at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans or the Huntington’s Disease Society of America