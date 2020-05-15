Steven Glenn McKenzie

Steven Glenn McKenzie went to be with the Lord and Savior on May 12, 2020, from the challenges of Parkinson’s Disease. Steve was born on April 20,1939, to Gladys and Glenn McKenzie of Plain Dealing, Louisiana. After high school Steve worked for International Paper Company, served in the U.S. Army, and then obtained his Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU, graduating in 1972.



Throughout his career as an attorney, Steve zealously advocated for his clients, was honored to preside as pro tempore and ad hoc judge for the Honorable Billy Ross Robinson, Retired Judge of the City of Bossier City, and enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a Juvenile Hearing Officer in Bossier and Webster Parishes. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy, but he, also, found enjoyment in bass fishing, golfing with friends, and reading a good book.



His love for the Lord directed his daily walk. As a faithful Christian and member of First Baptist Bossier, Steve had the opportunity to serve in numerous ways, including Sunday School, choir, and Precept Bible Study. Additionally, he went on several mission trips and helped with laymen led revival services. His generous heart, sharp mind, and willingness to speak truth with unwavering convictions defined his life. His heart’s desire was to do everything as unto the Lord. (Colossians 3:23)



He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Yvonne and Woodrow Fox, and brother Cecil F. “Bud” McKenzie. Left to cherish his memories are his best friend and loving wife, Loraine Fox McKenzie; two daughters, Brandi McKenzie Newsom (Joel) and Stephanie McKenize; grandchildren, Austin, Ainslee, Jackson, and Graham Newsom and baby Newsom due in November; brother, James Allen “Jimmy” McKenzie, and numerous extended family members.



The family is very grateful for the countless prayers, calls, notes, and visits throughout this season of life. In addition, they thank Steve’s hospice nurses and CNAs – Hailey, Wuanella, Shari, LaShonda, Juanita, and especially Marsha Robinson. Also, their appreciation goes to Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran and Dr. Vicki Cobb, their staffs, St. Joseph’s Hospice, and golfing buddy, Jim Perdue, who checked on Steve weekly.



A graveside service celebrating Steve’s life will be held at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 2:00pm. Officiating will be family friend Pastor Philip Deas.

