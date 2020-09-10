Bossier City, LA – Steven Scott Harville, age 26 of Bossier City, LA, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Steven was born on March 28, 1994 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Scott Harville and Janice Leatherwood. He graduated from Parkway High School in 2012.



Participating in numerous sports throughout his life, he especially enjoyed soccer and running. In 2010, he placed 3rd individually and helped lead Parkway to victory in the LHSAA Cross Country State Championship.



Following in the footsteps of his mother and one of his sisters, Steven was pursuing a career in nursing and attending BPCC’s nursing program at the time of his death. He will be immeasurably missed but never forgotten by his family, friends (old and new), classmates, teammates, and co-workers at Best Buy #363.



Steven will be remembered for his smile, kind heart, and ability to talk to absolutely anyone (he never met a stranger). He loved listening to music, playing Xbox, and meeting up with friends to play soccer or basketball (#HarveyBuckets).



Steven is survived by his mother, Janice Leatherwood, father, Scott Harville (Melissa), sisters, Christie Lamoureux, Kellie Harville, and Jamie Harville, his nephews, Julian Lamoureux, Dominic Cimino, and Jeremiah Harville, his nieces, Miriam LeBlanc and Kaliyah Harville, his beloved dogs, Barrett and Cameron, and numerous extended family, friends, and loved ones.



A memorial service will take place celebrating Steven’s life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Shreveport, LA at 11:00am. Face coverings must be worn.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to AFSP Louisiana (afsp.org/ chapter/Louisiana) or the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. Stay up, stay positive, and keep moving forward!