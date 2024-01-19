Stine Acquires Cassity Jones Lumber Bossier City Location

Stine Lumber is bringing its well-known brand of lumber and building materials to Bossier City and surrounding communities. Stine CEO Dennis Stine reports that the Sulphur based company has acquired the Bossier City assets of Cassity Jones Lumber, located at 5800 Commerce Dr., Bossier City, LA.

“We’re excited to locate in the Bossier/Shreveport region, a community we’ve been serving peripherally from our Natchitoches facility,” said Stine. The Cassity Jones Lumber Bossier City location became Stine Lumber on Jan.15. It is the12th Stine location in the state of Louisiana.

Stine is Louisiana’s largest family-owned building materials dealer and employs over 800 associates in 12 stores across the state of Louisiana and one store in Natchez, Mississippi.

“Our relationship with the Jones brothers goes back over 40 years. Like them, we are a generational family-owned business and share the same company values as it relates to customers and employees,” Stine said.

The executive team of Cassity Jones Lumber has strategically elected to focus the growth of the company in Texas, where it has five locations, with a sixth location in west Fort Worth to be opened next month. The sale to Stine Lumber involves the only Cassity Jones Lumber facility that was located outside of Texas.

“We were excited to reach an agreement with our long-term friends at Stine Lumber. We know that the northwest Louisiana market will be served well with their building materials expertise and like-minded family values,” said John Jones, Chairman of the Board at Cassity Jones Lumber.

Wendy Stine, President of Stine, explains that all Cassity Jones Bossier City employees have accepted jobs with Stine. There will be no interruption of service and customers may continue to interact with the same employees with whom they have built relationships.

“Faith, Family and Community are three of our eight core values, ” Wendy Stine said. “We will honor these values while serving our new customers in the Bossier City/Shreveport area.”

Initial plans for the lumber yard include expanding product selection for the builder customer.

In addition to Bossier City, Stine Louisiana locations include Sulphur, Lake Charles, Iowa, DeRidder, Natchitoches, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Crowley, Broussard and Walker.