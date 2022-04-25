Stinson inducted as Twenty-Sixth Judicial District Court Judge

Randy Brown, Specht Newspapers

In a mid-afternoon ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Friday April 22, 2022, Doug Stinson was inducted as the newest judge on the six member 26th Judicial District Court bench, which serves Bossier and Webster Parishes. The ceremony was held in the Bossier Parish Police jury meeting room before a standing room only crowd which included family, friends and community leaders. The audience also included various law enforcement, court and administrative personnel from Bossier and Webster Parishes.

The ceremony began with Judge Mike Craig calling the court into session. Then, 1st Assistant District Attorney, Andrew Jacobs, welcomed the audience and recalled how he had worked with Stinson for many years in the District Attorney’s office. Following Jacobs’ remarks, Stinson’s children (Ainsley, Tanner and Hallie) led the Pledge of Allegiance followed by an invocation delivered by Pastor Matt Lewis of Lifewater Church in Bossier City.

Next, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington gave an introduction and told of the Stinson’s family’s long history as one of Bossier Parish’s first families, with two of Stinson’s relatives serving as Bossier Parish Sheriff in the 1800’s. At that point, Sheriff Whittington laughingly asked Stinson if he ever planned to run for Bossier Sheriff.

Then, in a rare (“once in a lifetime”) moment, Stinson (with his wife Lauren by his side) was administered the Oath of Office by his father, Judge Ford Stinson, Jr. (retired), who served on the same 26th Judicial District Court bench from 1996 to 2014. Following the Oath of Office, Stinson thanked his family, friends and all of those that have supported him throughout his life, career and campaign in delivering an address to the audience as the newest judge on the 26th Judicial District Court bench. The induction ceremony concluded with a benediction delivered by Pastor Doyle Adams of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Benton.

Doug Stinson was elected to the seat on the 26th Judicial District Court bench on March 26, 2022, defeating Allie Aiello Stahl by a margin of 61% to 39%. The vacancy on the 26th Judicial District Court bench for which Stinson was elected was created when Judge Charles Jacobs resigned last July in order to become the new city attorney for the City of Bossier City, serving under the administration of newly elected Mayor Tommy Chandler who took office on July 1, 2021.

In a candidate profile published in the Bossier Press-Tribune on March 9, 2022, Stinson stated his desire to continue to serve the public in a different capacity as judge and how he wants to make a positive difference for our community as a judge. Stinson is an attorney from Benton. During his legal career, he has had a private legal practice, served as the attorney for the Town of Benton and has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Bossier and Webster Parishes. He comes from a long line of public servants. Stinson has been assigned to Division D on the 26th Judicial District court.