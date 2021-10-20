Stop Sign Violation Kills Ringgold Woman in Bossier Parish Crash

Earlier Today, just after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 527 and Fairview Point Road. This crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Iris Dixon.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Mazda Miata, driven by Dixon, was traveling north on Fairview Point Road. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge pickup, driven by 61-year-old Robert Cheatwood, of Elm Grove, was traveling east on LA Hwy 527. Dixon failed to stop at the posted stop sign before entering LA Hwy 527 and was struck by the Dodge.

Dixon was wearing her seat belt, but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Cheatwood, who was also restrained, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists to obey all posted traffic control signs and to remain cognizant of vehicles traveling in all directions when approaching intersections. The difference between life and death can be as simple as stopping and looking in both directions before proceeding through an intersection.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.