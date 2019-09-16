Store busted for underage alcohol sales

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force cited one clerk at a convenience store in the Haughton area last week for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21, while clerks at five other stores complied with the law.

A clerk at the Neighbors Exxon, 6050 Highway 157, Haughton sold alcohol to underage buyers on Sept. 13.

However, five stores were in compliance with the law and did not sell alcohol to underage buyers. These stores were:

Rogers Corner Store, 6511 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Haughton Country Store (Emerson’s), 9011 Highway 157, Haughton (No Sale)

Four Way Country Store, 3823 Highway 157, Haughton (No Sale)

Sligo Country Store, 1898 Sligo Road, Bossier City (No Sale)

Dixie Mart (Redpoint), 5315 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

“Compliance with the law and safety of our young people is our goal,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We point out those stores and clerks who commit a crime by selling alcohol to underage buyers, and we want to do the same in a positive way for those stores that do the right thing.”

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.