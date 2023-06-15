Storm damage in north bossier

A line of severe thunderstorms roared through north Bossier Parish Wednesday

leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake, and causing damage to private

property in some areas. No injuries were reported.



High winds and heavy rainfall accompanied the fast-moving front, with high water

covering some parish roads in the northern part of the parish.



Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews worked into the evening

hours Wednesday clearing downed trees from roadways and cleaning debris left by

the storm. Crews continued cleanup operations Thursday.



While damage from the storm was widespread, parish officials said most occurred

north of Plain Dealing along LA Hwy. 3 and connecting parish roads. SWEPCO

crews reportedly continue to work to restore power to many residents in the rural

areas.