Storm Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Northwestern Louisiana

U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at two Shreveport facilities to residents impacted by the tornado and severe storms that hit the region on Tuesday night.



High-speed winds damaged many buildings and homes across Caddo County. Accessibility to

local storage can assist in the community’s recovery and rebuilding after natural disasters.



“As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we want to provide them with a secure place

to store their possessions,” stated Warren Iles, U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana

president. “Many of our own U-Haul Team Members live in these communities and have seen

the destruction left behind. We want to be there for those in need. We urge anyone needing a

secure place to store their belongings to give us a call and receive a free storage unit or U-Box

container for one month.”



Customers needing boxes can utilize the Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an in-

store area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and other members of the

community can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes

to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location for this purpose.



People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange

30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Riverfront

222 Lake St.

Shreveport, LA 71101

(318) 963-8789



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hollywood

2205 Hollywood

Shreveport, LA 71108

(318) 636-7135



In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the

forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster

Responder.