Storm Update #1 – Preliminary damage assessment underway

by BPT Staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (April 9, 2024) – Emergency assessment and response is well underway by SWEPCO crews across the service territory after powerful storms brought damaging winds and intense lightning. Parts of the Ark-La-Tex remain under a flash flood warning.

As of 10:30 a.m., approximately 20,000 customers are without power.  

Damage assessors have reported downed power lines and fallen trees and tree limbs throughout the area. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to our communities. We will know more about estimated restoration times as the severe weather subsides, and the damage assessment is complete.

The areas most impacted include Caddo and Desoto parishes in Louisiana, and Harrison and Gregg counties in Texas.

Additional updates will be shared from ongoing damage assessments.

More severe weather is forecasted for the region. Continued heavy rainfall and intense lightning could impact restoration efforts due to lineworker safety. We ask that you please use caution when driving near our crews who are working to restore power. As always, your safety and the safety of our crews remain paramount. Stay away and keep children and pets at least ten feet away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous.

Stay Connected

Stay Safe

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public.

