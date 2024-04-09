Storm Update #2 – SWEPCO Crews Working to Restore Power

SHREVEPORT, La. (2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024) – As a result of overnight storms that brought damaging winds and intense lightning to much of the area, SWEPCO has activated an all-in response to restore electric service to impacted customers.

Damage assessors report widespread damage with downed power lines and fallen trees and limbs throughout the area. Additional crews from SWEPCO’s Fayetteville district and SWEPCO’s sister operating companies, AEP Texas and Public Service of Oklahoma, have been requested to help restore service to our communities as safely and quickly as possible.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, approximately 11,000customers across the region are without power. At the peak of the storm’s impact, about 27,000 customers were without power. Following initial damage assessments today, SWEPCO has provided estimated restoration times for areas impacted by the storm. Power could be restored sooner. More severe weather is forecasted for the region. Continued heavy rainfall and intense lightning could impact restoration efforts due to lineworker safety.

Arkansas

Nashville and De Queen– 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

Louisiana

Natchitoches and Hornbeck – 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

– 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Mansfield, Logansport – 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

– 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Bossier City, and Plain Dealing – 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

– 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Shreveport, Haughton – 11.59 p.m. Wednesday April 10

Texas

Henderson – 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

– 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Mt. Pleasant – 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 9

– 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 Marshall, Longview and Texarkana – 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 10

Public Safety Reminders

For your safety and for the safety of our crews, please refrain from approaching them while they are working.

Downed power lines – Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line could be energized. Don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water. Stay away, and keep others away, especially children and pets. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Stay Connected

SWEPCO.com/Alerts for text or email alerts

SWEPCO.com/App

SWEPCO.com/Outages/Report

1-888-218-3919 to report hazards

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.