Storms and heavy rains concern parish safety officials

National Weather Service forecasters haven’t significantly changed their predictions for Bossier Parish and the area through Saturday but residents are urged to be prepared for possible flash flooding and rises in water levels on streams, lakes, bayous and the Red River.

During a Wednesday morning meeting with members of the parish emergency action committee, NWS officials outlined weather patterns expected to continue into the weekend.

Thunderstorms packing periods of heavy rains, damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of isolated tornadoes are forecast for late today through Thursday. Another storm system carries the threat of heavy rains Friday and Saturday.

Small lakes and waterways already at high levels could crest higher depending on rainfall amounts. Between three and four inches is forecast during the next 48 hours, with another round of storms beginning Friday bringing rainfall amounts of possibly three to five inches.

Red River is already full and could rise another two to three feet over the next few days. Residents are asked to secure boats and keep a close eye on the water levels. Along streams and bayous, especially in the southern portion of the parish, livestock owners are reminded to be prepared to move their animals if necessary.

High winds accompanying severe thunderstorms could topple large trees on ground already saturated by previous rainfall. Motorists are urged to practice extra caution when driving after a storm, especially on isolated roads. Drivers are also asked to beware of driving through water flowing across roadways.

Teams with the Bossier Parish Police Jury Dept. and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are patrolling and monitoring roads to watch for rising water and obstructions. Residents who are aware of fallen trees or power lines, or water over a roadway should call either agency or 911.

A crew from the parish highway department will be on standby throughout the period of inclement weather. Action committee members will meet daily for future forecasts and reports on conditions in Bossier City and Parish.