Strahan named LSU AgCenter Northwest Region director

(07/27/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU AgCenter has named Ron Strahan as the Northwest Region director.

Strahan replaces Tara Smith, who was serving on an interim basis.

Smith is optimistic about the future of the Northwest Region under Strahan’s leadership.

“Dr. Strahan is not only exceptional in his field, but he also is service oriented and has for his entire career been engaged with our agents and clientele in the Northwest Region and beyond,” she said.

Strahan, who is an associate professor in the AgCenter School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences, will oversee AgCenter personnel and programs in 12 parishes and three research stations. Smith believes that his knowledge and experience give him a leg up in his new position.

“He understands the role, scope and mission of the LSU AgCenter and will work hard to support our faculty and staff as they continue to address the needs of our stakeholders in the Northwest Region,” she said.

Strahan received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business from Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe, in 1992. He also received a master’s degree in weed science and a doctorate in horticulture and turfgrass science from LSU.

“I am confident that he will leverage his knowledge and experience to further the mission of the AgCenter and support our research and extension efforts,” Luke Laborde, interim LSU vice president for agriculture and dean of the College of Agriculture, said of Strahan.

For his part, Strahan is eager to hit the ground running in his new role.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with scientists and extension agents to improve the lives of our stakeholders in the Northwest Region,” he said.

The appointment is effective Aug. 1.