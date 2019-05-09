Flooding causing problems across Bossier Parish

As storms blew through the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, heavy rains have flooded many streets. See information from local entities about flood waters below:

From the Bossier City Police Department:

Street flooding is occurring in locations across the city this morning. Airline Drive, Traffic Street, Hamilton Road, and other roadways have water over the lanes of travel in several places. Barricades have been put up in some locations until the water drains which is expected to occur once the rain subsides.

The Bossier City Fire Department is out operating their high water vehicles in the Northside Drive and Bardot Lane area where water has reached some homes. Firefighters have safely removed 19 people from residences there and will continue to work through the morning as needed. Bossier City Police are assisting firefighters in those operations. No injuries have been reported.

Motorists should not attempt to cross barricades or drive through high water.

From the Bossier Parish School Board:

Widespread flooding is being reported this morning across the parish by Bossier City Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies and this will cause school bus delays. There may be issues with buses getting into neighborhoods, particularly in the Haughton area. If that is the case, safety comes first and children should remain in their homes until the water subsides.

From the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is reporting some roadways in Bossier Parish seeing high water or flooding Thursday morning.

Winfield Road is temporarily closed.

Parts of Bellevue Road have high water.

Parts of Highway 157 in South Bossier are seeing high water.

Fox Chase Subdivision in Haughton has flooding issues.

Other roads may have high water issues, and deputies are monitoring and will assess and know more as day breaks.

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Heavy rains and high winds have left some Bossier Parish roads under water and caused washouts in a couple of others. Some roads, and portions of others, have been closed to traffic. Roads that have been affected include: A portion of Princeton Rd. near Princeton Elementary, washout on road shoulder.

A portion of Litton Rd., washout under one lane.

Winfield Rd. High water.

Wafer Rd. High water.

Cypress Lake and Black Bayou closed to boat traffic. Also, the road leading into Cypress Black Bayou Recreation Area is closed. To access the park, please use Downs Dr. Further information on parish roads will be announced as the day progresses. Motorists are urged to drive carefully, especially on isolated roads. Police jury workers and Sheriff’s deputies continue to monitor roads and ditches.

As motorists get out this morning, please be careful and mindful of first responders and state department of transportation officials and Bossier Parish Police Jury personnel placing high water signs at locations throughout the parish.