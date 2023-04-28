Stroll Art, Music, Food, Tours, & History at the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk

Artwalk fun returns on Wednesday, May 3, 5-8 pm along Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport. The route will be filled with art exhibits, pop up artist booths, live music, street performers, food trucks, history, tours, and public art.

Stops along the route will include:

Central ARTstation, 801 Crockett Street. Stop by for the opening reception of Jenn Wasserman’s ‘Convergence Divided’ exhibit. An artist talk will follow. There will be artists in the Engine Room and the Road Runner Food Truck will be outside! Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, 717 Crockett Street. Artists at Andress’ Lee Ann Monat, Charmel Lester and Linda Moss will be there to answer your questions. The work of Martin Fletcher will be hanging in the Andress Gallery, and we will have popup artwalk artists, too. Clean Slate Botanicals, 717 Crockett Street. Meet creative/owner Ben Whalen and sniff what is new for spring! Enjoy the works of artist Mars Allen and others. The Korner Lounge, 800 Louisiana Ave. Meet artist Danny Williams at his reception, 6-7 pm. The rest of the evening, view his art on the walls and enjoy a refreshing adult beverage. 21 and up here, please. ShreveTowne Barber Shop, 514 Crockett Street. Experience art and artists and local honey, too. Shreve Station, 400 Crockett Street- artists, food trucks and live music! Centre City Lofts, 429 Crockett Street- artists, tours, and History in Five. History in Five will begin at 6:15 pm, then you will be invited to tour a beautiful historic rehab that has JUST been completed! One tour only! J Michael Photography Co.– 425 Crockett Street. See the creative space of art/fashion photographer James Michael LeBlanc and view some of his work. Cotton St Farms, 406 Cotton Street. Been to a farm in a downtown building? Michael Billings’ hydroponic farm is worth seeing and the greens, worth tasting! The Agora Borealis– 421 Lake Street. Downtown’s art marketplace representing 65+ local and regional artists. Visual arts, jewelry, pottery, home decor and more. Lake Street Gallery- 413 Lake Street. Artist reception for the bold and beautiful art of Hooshang Khorasani, 5-8 pm. Lake Street Salon– 413 Lake Street, Suite C. Visit with owner Sharron Cooper, owner of this new Lake Street business and see what she has to offer!



Artists will be set up at stops all along the way vending hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind paintings, cards, garden art, jewelry, candles, home décor, body products and more. This is a wonderful opportunity to find special Mother’s Day and graduation gifts!

Food trucks will be stationed at Central ARTstation, 801 Crockett, Shreve Station at 400 Crockett, and in front of the Lake Street Gallery, 413 Lake Street. Be a part of exhibit openings at Central ARTstation, The Korner Lounge and Lake Street Gallery. Listen to live music at Shreve Station. Tour a hydroponic farm at Cotton St. Farms. Listen to history and tour a recently-rehabbed historic building at Centre City Flats. Talk to artists and see their wares all along the way and take photos of the beautiful public art lining the route.

The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk is free and family-friendly. On street parking is free beginning at 5 pm, and there will be free lot parking beginning at 5 pm. Maps and other information can be found at:

Downtownshreveport.com/artwalk.

**Artwalk Rain Date is Thursday, May 4, 5-8 pm.