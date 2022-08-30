Stroll Spring Street at the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk, Friday, Sept. 2

Downtown Shreveport is the place for art, shopping, strolling, history, and more on Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 pm. Artwalk, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and our many downtown partners, returns for a free stroll that will take you to beautiful historic buildings, new restaurants, exhibit openings, galleries and even a hydroponic farm. Take the Artwalk in whatever order you would like; artists will be at each stop until 8 pm.

Start (or end) at the Remington Suite Hotel & Spa at 220 Travis Street, make your way to Bailey Gallery at 214 Texas Street, Jeneral’s Bar & Grill in the Red River District, the Spring Street Museum at 525 Spring Street, Cotton St. Farms at 406 Cotton St., Lee Hardware/United Jeweler’s Gallery at 719 Edwards Street, then wind your way to The Lot at 400 Crockett Street for Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Opening Reception for the work of Alex Richardson.

Artists of all types and stripes will be set up at the different locations.

-At Remington Suites, 220 Travis Street, see (and buy) the works of Deborah Fausto and Annamarie Fausto Cowart, Connie Helaire Eaton, Dawn Ash, & Sanctuary Glass Studio. Ever wanted to try your hand at painting? Artist Ben Humphrey will be at the Remington live painting using the Bob Ross technique; you can learn from him!

-Bailey Gallery, 214 Texas Street, enjoy the works of Christine Bailey, Jaylin Monroe, Adam King, Judith Sutton, Jennifer Tuxen, & Paige Powell. Debbie Arbs Rickards will be offering an Itty Bitty Art take-away for kiddos (and adults, too)!

-Jeneral’s Bar & Grill in the Red River District under the Texas Street Bridge is where to find great food and beverage and artists Whitney Tates, Caslin Marie, ML Dumars, & Nicola Medley Ballard. Food specials will be available during and after Artwalk. Jeneral’s is open until 2 am Saturday morning for drinking and dining.

-Next, stroll to the Spring Street Museum, 525 Spring Street, home to fascinating Shreveport history exhibits, and the art of Charmel Lester.

-See the newly rehabbed ‘gallery’ space at Lee Hardware Apartments, 719 Edwards Street, and meet artists Brenda Beard, Maggie Molisee, Colorful Creations, & Yolanda Barnes ART. While there, take a TOUR of the newly redone apartments at United Jewelers. Tours will be given 6-7:30 pm. Check in at the gallery to sign a waiver.

-Walk across the street to Cotton St. Farms, 406 Cotton Street, for the world of hydroponic gardening and artist Betsy Levels.

-At The Lot, 400 Crockett Street, is the opening of Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Opening Reception, the art of Alex Richardson. The exhibit goes from 5:30-7:30, but The Lot is also the location of History in 5, our downtown history chat, at 6:25 pm, and Sketch the City with Architect Mischa Farrell at 6:40 pm. Also on site will be food trucks! Larry P’s Boiling Pot (Cajun and Creole), Taqueria El Eden (South of the Border) and Taylor’d Eatz (Jamaican mobile restaurant) will be at The Lot with food and beverage.

Artwalk is open to all ages and is free to attend. On-street metered parking is FREE after 5 pm. For additional parking options and more information, go to: downtownshreveport.com/artwalk or call 319-222-7403.