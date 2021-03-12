Students learn ‘LYFE’ lessons during 4-H career exploration event

Written by: Tobie Blanchard at tblanchard@agcenter.lsu.edu

(03/12/21) ALEXANDRIA, La. — Seventh and eighth grade students from Alexandria and surrounding parishes participated in a 4-H Career Exploration Camp on the LSU Alexandria campus on Feb. 26. The camp helped students with workforce development skills using lessons from the Louisiana 4-H Living Your Financial Experience, or LYFE, program.

Esther Boe, LSU AgCenter 4-H regional coordinator, said students were introduced to seven different career tracks.

“Upon arrival at the camp, youth were given an interest inventory, which they completed about their skills, interests and hobbies, to better help them learn about which career track they might be suited,” she said.

Students were introduced to different career clusters during the camp and participated in lessons about the professions. The career clusters included law enforcement, medical, animal science, business entrepreneurship, agriculture, social sciences and forestry. 4-H agents shared job parameters and expectations.

Participants worked on seven LYFE lessons that focused on work ethics, etiquette and manners, needs versus wants, job interview skills, and budgeting and money management. The LYFE program is a research-based experiential learning program that is designed to support Louisiana schools in efforts to provide financial education for students across the state.

In a survey following the event, students said they felt more knowledgeable about the money they need to save to be financially stable and how to manage money and a budget. Another said the experience was interactive and fun while also being educational.

After the youth completed the field study, they toured the campus of LSUA, where they had the opportunity to visit with student ambassadors and find out more about different college departments and opportunities.

For more information about the LYFE program, please visit http://bit.ly/3t7D188.