Students to learn about electrical safety with SWEPCO livestream program

Superhero-theme livestream performances will teach students and their families about electricity safety this fall in a program called Captain Wattage.

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) has partnered with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to bring the safety program to schools in SWEPCO’s three-state service territory.

“These livestream performances will teach students about how electricity is made, the uses of electricity, how to identify dangerous electrical situations and ways to stay safe around electricity,” said Carey Sullivan, SWEPCO director of Communications.

The Captain Wattage online show features a live host who introduces the program, sets up and recaps a series of educational videos, and leads a Q&A in which students and teachers can submit questions for the host to answer live in real time.

The livestream events are supplemented by a complete online curriculum including games, hands-on lessons, interactive activities, e-books, graphic novels and more. SWEPCO sponsors every aspect of the program for grades K-6, making the livestream event and curriculum a cost-free supplement to lessons in science, literacy and the arts.

Although SWEPCO and NTC have partnered to bring in-person theatrical performances into schools for many years, the delivery format switched to a safe and remote all-virtual alternative in 2020.

For more information about the Captain Wattage virtual program, visit https://nationaltheatre.com/Program/captain-wattage-livestream-special/ or contact Marvin Martin at mmartin@ntccorporate.com.