Stuff the Bus THIS SATURDAY August 7th

We are stuffing the bus this week! This event has both virtual and in-person opportunities for the community to participate as well as volunteer opportunities. All supplies collected will be donated to be distributed to Title One Schools in Caddo Parish.

Donations can be brought or shipped to The Salvation Army of NWLA from now till August 9th. We will be hosting a 1-day event on August 7th at the Bert Kouns Wal-Mart from 8 am to 5 pm.

With the current COVID climate, we are still striving to Do the Most Good for those who need it most.