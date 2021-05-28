SU Ag Center set to host an Emergency Preparedness Virtual Conference June 1-3

Baton Rouge, La. – The Southern University Ag Center’s Cooperative Extension Program will host its inaugural and interactive, Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Virtual Conference, June 1-3, 2021. Each day of the conference is designed to strengthen and build sustainable and resilient communities.

The conference dates and targeted audiences are:

· June 1 – (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) covers Emergency Preparedness for communities, entrepreneurs, and Extension professionals

· June 2 – (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) covers Emergency Response for community responders and Extension professionals

· June 3 – (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) covers Emergency Recovery for farmers (rural, urban, low-resource, and peri-urban) and Extension professionals

Conference sessions will cover topics from Emergency Preparedness for Businesses, an interactive activity on emergency evacuation, resources for farmers, and so much more.

“We are so excited to establish the inaugural conference at the SU Ag Center; each day is designed to be most beneficial to different segments of the population,” said Krystle J. Allen, Extension Associate and conference organizer. “I am sure you will learn valuable information on emergency preparedness whether you join us for one day or all three. Evacuation is a luxury, and being prepared can be the difference between life and death,” added Allen.

Registration is now open at www.extension.org/emergency. During registration, you can register for 1-3 days.