Sub-varsity boys basketball: Bossier sweeps Airline

The Bossier Bearkats defeated the Airline Vikings in freshman and junior varsity games Wednesday.

The freshman team won 42-20 and the JV won 39-29.

Kerel Woods led the Bossier freshman squad with 17 points. Kam Davenport and Javonte Small scored nine each.

Keyshawn Johnson led the JV with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 43-39 in a freshman game. The JV game ended tied at 48 after two overtime periods.

Jamelvion Lewis led the Parkway freshman team with 17 points. Savion Bell added eight.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.