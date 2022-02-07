Sub-varsity boys basketball: Bossier sweeps freshman, JV league tournaments

Bossier swept the freshman and junior varsity parish league postseason tournaments.

The semifinals and championship games in both divisions were played Saturday at Airline.

Bossier edged Captain Shreve 35-33 in the freshman championship game. Quinn Scott and Kerel Woods led the Bearkats with 11 points each.

Scott scored 14 in a semifinal victory over Airline. Woods had 22 in a first-round victory over Parkway.

Bossier also defeated Captain Shreve in the JV championship game, 47-38.

Demarquise Tramiel paced the Bearkats with 15 points. Keyshawn Johnson added 11.

Bossier defeated Airline 50-26 in the semifinals. Tramiel and Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Bossier edged Parkway 52-50 in the first round behind Johnson’s 20 points.