Plain Dealing swept Benton in boys freshman and junior varsity games Wednesday.

The Lions won the freshman game 55-25 and the JV game 48-40.

Tre Boyd led the Plain Dealing freshman team with 18 points. Cedarius Johnson scored 17 and Carnez Hillmon added nine.

Johnson poured in 23 points to lead the JV squad. Hillmon added 14.

NOTE: Coaches can report sub-varsity results and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.