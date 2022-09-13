Sub-varsity football: Airline defeats Northwood in freshman game

The Airline Vikings defeated the Northwood Falcons 16-6 in a freshman game Monday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Kenny Darby scored the Vikings’ first touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Austin Smith. Smith hit DJ Allen for the two-point convention.

Allen scored the second TD on a 65-yard run. Smith passed to Darby for a conversion.

The Vikings had a goalline stand in the first half with Silas Endris making an interception in the end zone. Airline also blocked a punt.

In the JV game, Airline’s Kyler Hively scored on a 2-yard run and Christian Moore caught a 22-yard TD pass from Lane Plunkett in the first half.

Airline led 14-8 but Northwood rallied to win 28-21.

Max Tinkis kicked three extra points.

In another JV game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 22-6.

Christian Turner completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Zu Davis.

Austin Walton had an interception late in the game. Coaches also cited Caden Garcia for his play.

NOTE: This report is based on information provided by coaches.