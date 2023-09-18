Sub-varsity football: Airline downs Benton in freshman game

The Airline Vikings defeated the Benton Tigers 36-6 in a freshman game Monday.

Chase Williams three four touchdown passes. Terrance Hays caught two. Zeus Arthur and Preston Hughes both caught one.

Hays also caught three passes for two-point conversions from Williams.

Cam Boyd scored a rushing touchdown.

Coach Daniel Turnbow said the defense put together a tremendous team effort.

In a junior varsity game, Haughton’s Kaden Williams caught a touchdown pass from Parker Presley in a 21-6 loss to Parkway.

Note: This report is based on information provided by coaches.