Sub-varsity football: Airline, Haughton split games

Airline and Haughton split freshman and JV games Tuesday at Haughton.

The Vikings won the freshman game 32-6. The Bucs won the JV game 27-14.

DJ Allen had a huge night for the Airline freshman team. He scored four touchdowns on runs of 61, 12, 23 and 40 yards.

Jamariea Gardner tackled the punter in the end zone for a safety.

Drew Robinson, Jeremiah Epps and Ja’Marcus Manning scored two-point conversions,

Christian Turner led Haughton to the JV victory, passing for two touchdowns and running for one.

Turner’s touchdown passes went to Zomondous Davis (27 yards) and Jacoby Delaney (21 yards). He scored the Bucs’ final TD on an 11-yard scramble,

Chris Mays returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Jacob Wood had two PATs and Coleman Pratt had one.

Defensive standouts were Brett McGlasson, Gus Beaty and JP Cormier. The Bucs (2-0) play Captain Shreve in freshman and JV games Monday.

Airline hosts Northwood.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. It will be updated if more information is received.