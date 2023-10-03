Sub-varsity football: Airline rolls past Shreve in freshman game

The Airline Vikings rolled past the Captain Shreve Gators 40-12 in a freshman game Monday.

Chase Williams ran for two touchdowns and passed for another. He also ran for a two-point conversion and caught a pass for another.

Zeus Arthur and Cam Boyd scored rushing touchdowns. Arthur also passed for two two-point conversions.

Offensive tackle Daylen Carmouche caught a lateral and scored a conversion.

Matt Moore forced a fumble. Carmouche recovered one. Jerrius Rhodes had an interception.

Fred Howard recovered an onside kick and Caleb Beaver recorded a sack.

Note: Information provided by coaches.