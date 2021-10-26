Sub-varsity football: Airline sweeps Benton in freshman and JV games

The Airline Vikings swept the Benton Tigers in freshman and JV games Monday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The Vikings won the freshman game 14-0 and the junior varsity game 22-20.

Airline’s Deshun McNeely scored a rushing touchdown in the freshman game. Elijah Dollar tossed a touchdown pass to Lane Plunkett.

Airline’s Preston Doerner passed for three touchdowns in the JV game, two to Bryson Broom and one to Kaleb Watson.

Benton’s Jeff King connected with Sean Selitto for three touchdowns covering 42, 30 and 35 yards. King also kicked two extra points.

The Airline and Benton varsity squads face off Friday night at 7 at Tiger Stadium.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin